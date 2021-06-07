Like a lot of property owners hoping to build right now, the Lake Havasu City Council suffered a little sticker shock when it got the latest estimates for its new courthouse.
The price tag, according to planners, is estimated at $5 to $7 million. That’s significantly more than originally planned, yet the council is moving forward, hiring an architect for $500,000 to draw up the renovation plans for the old Havasu Fitness building on Acoma Boulevard. That contract, by the way, was also more than expected.
Higher costs are simply the name of the game right now when it comes to construction. That’s true nationwide.
Since buying the Havasu Fitness building a year ago, city officials have touted the renovation as a cost-savings measure over building a new facility. However, it’s understandable why anybody who has been paying attention to the housing and construction trends over the last year might be worried about those inflated construction costs chipping away the intended savings. (And when you’re talking about those potential costs savings, be sure to consider the impact of taking a private business — one with a great location — off the tax rolls by converting into a public space. It means fewer property taxes for local government.)
The city, meanwhile, feels pressured to move forward because space has been getting tight at current court facilities, which are shared with Mohave County.
Still, the city has options. When it comes to court facilities, there’s no hurry. The court rooms might feel a little squeezed for the moment, but crises of the moment often have a way of leading to problem-solving innovations. The coronavirus pandemic, for instance, led to a lot more courts — including those in Mohave County — using technology to allow jurors and court staff to participate from remote locations. Can’t we continue to rely on that technology even after the pandemic is over? Less demand for physical courtroom space would seem to offer some breathing room when it comes to any pressure to expand.
And if that’s not enough, the city hall campus is big enough to house portable buildings that could help create more room, at least temporarily.
The bottom line is that the city should consider its alternatives when it comes to its courtroom plans. Costs are likely to decrease when the market cools off. Let’s wait and see.
— Today’s News-Herald
