Lake Havasu City residents love their community but hate the lack of affordable, quality internet service.
Those conclusions were contained in a recent survey by Lake Havasu City’s government that offered few surprises but a lot of validation.
To the first part: Previous studies, including one for the tourism bureau several years ago, found that city residents and visitors really, really like the place and are more than happy to tell others about it. The city survey was equally positive, though appreciation for the city as a place to retire was stronger than as a place to work.
The second part, the internet, is nothing new either. Service interruptions and slow fixes have put Suddenlink, the city’s franchised cable TV and internet provider, in the spotlight for years. A countywide council of government leaders has repeatedly called on Suddenlink to improve service.
The company keeps saying it is improving reliability and service. That may be the case, though only the company has access to complaint records. Anecdotally, there are more gripes about Suddenlink’s internet (and cable) service than there should be.
Suddenlink owns the cables that transmit digital signals, assuring they will be the dominant provider of broadband internet for a long time. Other companies offer alternatives but they’re not available everywhere.
Make no mistake, Suddenlink deserves the criticism. Broadband internet is so essential these days that the new federal infrastructure bill devotes billions of dollars to improving it and making more accessible. Given its reliability in other areas, the bar for continuous service and reliable connections is pretty high.
The city survey was sent to only about 9,000 households and received a 22% response rate. That’s not a lot of responses, but it’s enough for statistical validity.
It’s likely that some of the lower survey responses ranking the city as a good place to work would improve if broadband internet were better.
So now the city government has the responses and a very overwhelming opinion. Can it leverage the survey results into better service and quality?
- Today’s News-Herald
