It was disappointing, but perhaps not surprising, to read last week’s announcement that the athletic fee charged to student athletes would remain at their current levels in the next school year. Kids in Lake Havasu City schools must pay much more than their counterparts in other school districts to play sports, and that needs to change.
Athletes at the high school must pay $400 per year to play competitive sports, while middle-schoolers pay $200. That won’t be changing anytime soon -- for the second year in a row, the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board voted to retain the sports fees for the upcoming school year.
The district finds itself in a difficult position, and it already lowered fees once -- from $800 to $400 -- when voters finally approved a bond and budget override a few years ago. The district’s athletic program revenue of $361,436 is already far below its expenses of $564,597. Lake Havasu Unified has had to make every dollar count through many lean years, so we can understand why board members might find it difficult to widen that gap by lowering athletic fees, a significant contributor to revenue.
But it’s important to take a closer look at the possibilities. One way to bring costs down would be to control travel.
Our student athletes spend a lot of time on the road. That’s because the Arizona Interscholastic Association dictates what division schools play in, and Lake Havasu High School, because of its size and skill level, is often lumped in a conference that includes a lot of schools in the Phoenix area.
The AIA doesn’t run our school district and students shouldn’t be on the road that much anyway -- especially on school nights, when many games are played. District officials ought to use their voice within the AIA to push for a league realignment that minimizes road time. If the AIA won’t budget, consider more creative solutions that ditch the association altogether.
Havasu is the land of big ideas, and we’re sure our district officials can find a solution to this conundrum if it spent as much time debating it as it did holes in jeans and sex education. The burden shouldn’t be on our students.
— Today’s News-Herald
