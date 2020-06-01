Arizona schools were among the first institutions to close when the severity of the coronavirus pandemic became apparent, and it’s now clear they’ll be among the last to reopen.
The Department of Education is releasing its roadmap to reopening this week. It’s an attempt to give local districts some guidance on when and how they’ll be able to bring students back to campus. It offers several options, including a full reopening, partial distance learning or continued home-based learning. The roadmap gets into the weeds on the details, with thoughts about everything from field trips to lunch procedures, but it doesn’t offer any firm directives, instead allowing districts to decide for themselves what actions are appropriate in their communities.
That said, it is clear after three months of so-called “distance learning” that Havasu schools must aim for nothing less than a full reopening. Our schools did a commendable job this spring in adapting to an evolving and uncertain situation. The Havasu district communicated frequently with families and made resources available to parents who found themselves in a new role: that of their children’s teacher. However, some students made more progress than others, and some made no progress at all.
We can’t allow continued uncertainty to dictate how we move on from here. We’ve learned a lot about the coronavirus and how it spreads in these last several months. We’re all a lot more knowledgeable about social distancing and sanitation.
We can open our schools in a responsible way. We have to. The reality is our educational institutions simply aren’t equipped to handle non-traditional schooling. Parents can’t be expected to be teachers in any kind of long-term scenario. It simply doesn’t work well, especially in working families with multiple children. It’s important to note that for many families, school doubles as a form of daycare, allowing parents to work during those educational hours. Allowing those parents to go back to work without having to worry about childcare situations is an important part of the state’s larger reopening puzzle. Additionally, important programs offered by the schools — physical education classes, special education, and elective courses, as some examples — require specialized instruction and knowledge that most parents can’t provide.
We have to be realistic; Future school closures may be necessary when the virus spreads to our community again. It seems that kids aren’t especially affected by the virus, but they can be prolific spreaders of it, and our health department should continue to monitor local numbers to determine if schools should be in session. We’ll have to treat these events like a snow day. With any luck, closures will be weeks, not months – and maybe they won’t be necessary at all. In any case, these decisions should be left up to the school districts and local communities, not dictated by bureaucrats in Phoenix.
Our schools must reopen in a responsible way this fall, but they must reopen.
— Today’s News-Herald
