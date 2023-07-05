Mohave County Supervisors decided this week that restrictions on backyard chickens aren’t what they are cracked up to be. Bullhead City and Kingman did the same thing earlier this year.
Lake Havasu City needs to follow their lead.
The county supervisors voted to change current zoning ordinances to allow for chickens to be kept in backyards of places where they previously weren’t allowed, like property zoned for single-family homes. The county’s zoning change won’t affect incorporated communities like Havasu.
Local council members briefly pondered changing the rules in 2014 as Arizona legislators considered a bill that would have allowed single-family homes to keep chickens, duck sand geese in their back yards. The bill was defeated, however, and Havasu’s anti-chicken ordinances stayed in tact.
The Legislature continues to attempt to deal with this issue, and we expect statewide guidance will favor the chicken owners at some point. Lake Havasu City council members should take a proactive approach to the issue, like their colleagues at the County and in the cities of Kingman and Bullhead have already done.
In Lake Havasu City, it seems, rules for the sake of rules are the only reasons we’re not allowing the backyard birds. It’s a weird stance for a community that claims to place high priority on individual freedoms, but our city leaders apparently draw the line at poultry.
It doesn’t make sense to have arbitrary rules that restrict residents from keeping chickens. Concerns about odor, disease, and sanitation can easily be refuted. Responsible chicken-keeping practices ensure that these issues are not a problem.
Lake Havasu City should give some renewed thought to our feathered friends. Many cities have found compromise on the issue, allowing up to four or more chickens per household. At the very least, Havasu could consider “decriminalizing” the act of owning chickens.
Currently, anyone caught keeping animals on non-agricultural property can be penalized by fines as high as $2,500. That’s a lot of chicken feed — and, in these days of unprecedented inflation, it might just buy a dozen eggs.
— Today’s News-Herald
