No matter what side of the debate you land on, you should agree that Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protest in Lake Havasu City was a textbook example of the First Amendment at work. So was the Trump boat parade that came two weeks before it.
Lake Havasu City residents like to say that we live in the most patriotic city in the nation. Well, there is hardly a better way to demonstrate your love for country than encouraging everyone to put their constitutional rights to work, even when you disagree with what they have to say. Maybe especially when you disagree with what they have to say.
Both the BLM march and the Trump boat parade had plenty of detractors, but neither resulted in any arrests or incidents. It’s a great thing that in Lake Havasu City we can make public political statements — even participate in organized protests — without fear of violence or retaliation.
Those who participated in Saturday’s BLM march showed they were serious about keeping things civil and peaceful as they gathered on McCulloch Boulevard. The protesters who showed up — roughly 150, many of them locals — emphatically made their case and did so in a way that got attention without getting in the way.
It was harder to get a good headcount of the counter-protesters, but they certainly made their presence known, many of them carrying guns and stoically observing the crowds and watching for any bad actors. (fortunately, there weren’t any). Havasu can be thankful it has responsible gun owners looking out for the safety of their community.
While other cities were faced with looting and riots, out-of-control protesters and overly aggressive police officers, this weekend’s event should serve as an example of how to conduct a protest – and a response to a protest — in a responsible way.
— Today’s News-Herald
