Lake Havasu Unified needs to take another crack at its dress code. Some of the rules are just plain dumb.
Schools in Lake Havasu City have had an interesting relationship with dress codes over the years — who can forget the debate over holes in pants a few years back?
Most of the rules that remain are basically common sense. However, the school district continues to regulate two articles of clothing that leave us scratching our collective heads: Jackets and hats.
Students flagged by overzealous campus monitors for wearing hats and jackets to school can face penalties that include detention and unexcused absences.
Lake Havasu Unified sent out a notice to parents of high school students this week reminding them that students aren’t allowed to wear any old jacket to school: They must purchase “standardized school outerwear.” That includes school-approved zip-up hoodies (which run from $23 to $33 and can only be purchased at the school bookstore). Students also have the option of wearing a long sleeve shirt underneath the short-sleeved school shirt.
This is a dumb rule. It requires families to buy clothing they don’t need.
Dress codes are rarely popular with students, but they generally contain common sense rules that keep clothes from being too revealing. Jackets don’t reveal anything, so it’s hard to imagine why the school has rules to regulate their use.
The rule is probably driven by fears that kids can conceal things like weapons or drugs into bulky jacket pockets, but what’s next? Backpacks? Pants with pockets?
Temperatures in Lake Havasu City don’t drop to jacket levels for long periods. Students shouldn’t have to purchase an extra jacket for school.
If safety is the main concern, the district can adopt specific rules that allow certain styles — yes, even those without a school logo — to be worn on campus.
And while we’re on the subject of school dress codes, it’s ridiculous that kids attending school in America’s hottest city, a place with more than 300 days of sunshine, aren’t allowed to wear head coverings at school.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends head coverings for protection from the sun’s deadly UV rays. However, the fashionistas at Lake Havasu Unified say hats and head coverings are not permitted on campus between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. It would be one thing if this rule was specifically for students in classroom environments, but it’s not.
Children are outdoors for significant periods of the school day, so why is the district discouraging students to protect themselves?
Lake Havasu Unified needs to loosen up on its Draconian dress regulations. The school district should allow students to wear whatever coat, jacket, hoodie or hat they have to feel comfortable while at school.
If I remember correctly another reason for the standardized shirts and hoodies was to deter gangs from wearing their colors and such. They don't sell an approved school hat?
