Lake Havasu Unified needs to take another crack at its dress code. Some of the rules are just plain dumb.

Schools in Lake Havasu City have had an interesting relationship with dress codes over the years — who can forget the debate over holes in pants a few years back?

Yankee Doodle
Yankee Doodle

If I remember correctly another reason for the standardized shirts and hoodies was to deter gangs from wearing their colors and such. They don’t sell an approved school hat?

