It wasn’t the London Bridge that built Lake Havasu City. It was the McCulloch chainsaw. Robert P. McCulloch moved his McCulloch Motors factory from Southern California to Lake Havasu City in the early 1960s, bringing with it hundreds of jobs for the fledgling town. It was the economic jump start the city needed to thrive for decades to come.
Today, nearly 60 years after McCulloch first thought about relocating to Arizona, another Southern California businessman has a remarkably similar plan. Ryan Busnardo says his company, Premiere Manufacturing of Corona, Calif., which makes the THC extraction machines called Nug Smasher, would immediately employ 60 to 80 employees within the first year of operation in Havasu; he says the goal would be to increase that number to about 250 in about four years. That would make his company one of Havasu’s top ten employers. Sounds like a goal that’s right in line with Lake Havasu City’s Vision 2020 plan, which identified a need for the city to grow businesses and job providers as its top priorities.
It’s no secret that one of Havasu’s big weaknesses is its one-note economy. Our collective fate rides on the success of the hospitality industry, which can see great gains when the economy is good, and suffer lots of pain when things aren’t so great.
We’ve long needed to diversify our economy by attracting new industries and job providers.
Busnardo got the go-ahead to use the vacant Kmart building during a City Council meeting this week. The move required the property to be rezoned to allow a manufacturing facility to replace what was formerly a retail site. Like any big change, that decision wasn’t a popular one with everybody, but ultimately it appears to be a wise move by the City Council. Few retailers are in growth mode right now, and the ones that are don’t seem to be interested in Lake Havasu City. Meanwhile, there’s still plenty of vacant commercial space in town — admittedly they are much smaller locations — in the unlikely event Costco or Trader Joe’s comes calling.
If Busnardo and Premiere Manufacturing can deliver on a quarter of what he’s promising, Havasu will be better off for it.
— Today’s News-Herald
