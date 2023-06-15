Baseball is too slow, there’s not enough action and there are huge amounts of dull downtime between, well, everything.
At least that’s the criticism and it’s legitimate enough, at least when comparing baseball to skateboarding or basketball or even video games.
Baseball is not those things, and for that reasons millions of Americans continue to flock to ballparks around the country.
They come to engage in the subtle rhythms of the game and the high flash points of excitement. Maybe they’ll get a whiff of fresh-cut grass.
Maybe they cheer some, then chat some, then have a bite or something to drink.
For those reasons and more, we’re happy to see a top-tier baseball team back in Lake Havasu City this summer.
For the past couple years, the Havasu Heat have provided summertime entertainment as they take the field, offering a schedule of 34 home games and collegiate-level talent that should keep fans engaged.
It’s been great fun so far, and kudos to the Lake Havasu City residents like Sandy Larson who came forward as host families to give these players a place to bunk up through the season.
It’s a sure recipe for testing the adage that there’s no crying in baseball. We wish the team great success. There are understandable reasons for city residents to wish the summer weren’t upon us.
Baseball in general and the Havasu Heat in particular are reasons to be glad the summer’s here.
