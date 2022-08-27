For most of the year, Lake Havasu City residents reap ample benefits from the sunny, warm climate. It only takes the first 110-degree burst of heat of the season to remind everyone they live on what feels like the surface of the sun.
With the heat comes danger, though long-time residents understand most of the drills involving hydration, avoiding the mid-day sun, finding air-conditioned places to go and keeping kids and pets out of hot cars.
Heat illness and heat death happen every year and almost all of it seems preventable. Children and the elderly are the most susceptible to the temperature extremes.
No one is immune, though.
On Sunday, a 31-year-old man died after suffering signs of heat stroke while hiking with three other people in SARA Park.
The sad news comes abut two years after a 14-year-old girl died from heat stroke while hiking in the same area, also during summer.
The death of young, healthy people offer lessons beyond the obvious.
One is that body temperatures can rise quickly. At about 105 degrees body temperature, systems go into overload and can’t regulate the heat. It’s no small coincidence that the outside temperatures also rise surprisingly fast. A pleasant early morning can turn scorching within only a few hours.
Second is that heat victims don’t’ typically ask for help. In the case of the young man who was found on Saturday, initial signs show that he was trying to find help for the three other people in his party. Whether an acute case, such as the male hiker or teenager a couple of years ago, or the classic prolonged example of an elderly neighbor whose air conditioning has failed, others need to be observant. Monsoon season or not, it’s still hot out there, and heat can kill in a hurry. Please be careful, and lookout for others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.