For most of the year, Lake Havasu City residents reap ample benefits from the sunny, warm climate. It only takes the first 110-degree burst of heat of the season to remind everyone they live on what feels like the surface of the Sun.
With the heat comes danger, though long-time residents understand most of the drills involving hydration, avoiding the mid-day sun, finding air-conditioned places to go and keeping kids and pets out of hot cars.
Heat illness and heat death happen every year and almost all of it seems preventable. Children and the elderly are the most susceptible to the temperature extremes.
No one is immune, though. A 14-year-old girl died from heat stroke last June hiking in SARA Park. She’d been walking for about three hours before emergency help was called.
The death of a young, healthy person offers lessons beyond the obvious.
One is that body temperatures can rise quickly. At about 105 degrees body temperature, systems go into overload and can’t regulate the heat. It’s no small coincidence that the outside temperatures also rise surprisingly fast. A pleasant early morning can turn scorching within only a few hours.
Second is that heat victims don’t’ typically ask for help. Whether an acute case, such as the teenager, or the classic prolonged example of an elderly neighbor whose air conditioning has failed, others need to be observant.
Thankfully, the county’s Senior Center is now reopening, offering an additional chance to check on older residents who may be at risk due to heat and other issues.
The reopening is also a reminder that everyone is still getting over the pandemic and the isolation that came with it. Isolation may have served a useful purpose but it also left a lot of vulnerable people outside the social safety net.
It doesn’t take but a minute to check on a neighbor who may be having a tough time but who probably won’t seek out assistance.
Summer heat generates some healthy instinctive reactions in people, namely a desire to stay cool.
Not everyone can do that on their own. From shut-ins to fun-seeking beach goers, heat victims usually need some help to keep serious illness or worse from happening.
