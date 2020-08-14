In an election year permeated with claims of misinformation, disinformation, hacked information, fake news and voting fraud, what’s a voter to do to separate the factual from the fake?
That question may be more layered than in the past but its core is that same as in election cycles for the past few hundred years. Political campaigns, false claims and exaggerated assertions are as predictable as the leap year in which the public is asked to take multiple leaps of faith as they head to the polls.
It’s certainly a lot easier to mislead these days, thanks to social media and other technology wonders. If it’s true that a lie repeated many times becomes fact, the internet has made quick work of repetition.
The key tools for separating fact from fiction, whether on social media or in more traditional media, remain the same, whether election year or not:
• If something seems truly incredible or astounding, it is probably covered by legitimate news outlets and mentioned by many people on social media. If it’s not, and appears to be pushed solely by one or two groups, it may be false information. That’s more likely than a conspiracy to keep it quiet.
• If a subject does have a lot of news coverage, compare the versions. They may differ. When they differ quite a bit, it means some extra research is needed.
• Named sources and attribution of information make all the difference. This may be the most important criteria for solid news coverage and a good test for social media. Sources should be named. Information must be attributed. If the source — whether an individual or organization — isn’t particularly well known, the internet can often provide enough information to help form an impression about the validity of the source. A news organization that doesn’t provide ample source information should be disregarded. Same with social media.
• Context is king. Ignoring context is often why attack ads are effective. If an ad says “Candidate A said…”, it should provide the circumstances in which Candidate A uttered those no doubt horrible words. If not, assume it’s garbage.
These tips are useful in discerning accuracy in political campaigns. What about other political issues, such as voter fraud and the ability of election computer systems to resist hacking?
There are valid disagreements over the extent of these topics as real problems. Backtrack the topics though the internet or phone calls. Is there a consensus around the country or region on whether real problems exist? The effort will probably bring some extra clarity.
People are entitled to their own opinions. Those opinions are much better when informed by facts or the mass of factual evidence.
Finding those facts and testing them can be a lot of work but it is part of the burden of good citizenship when trying to fill public office from the nation’s highest to the most local.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
Considering trump has now passed the 20,000 mark for lies told since his appointment to the White House it can be safely said that anything he says is most likely a lie and should be treated accordingly.
