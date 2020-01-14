If only a portion of Gov. Doug Ducey’s 2020 agenda gets accomplished, he can call it a successful legislative session. The governor has carved out an ambitious agenda for the year as Arizona’s legislative session began this week. Some of his top priorities include eliminating state income taxes for retired military, closing the state prison in Florence, and restoring $138 million in education funding.
Good intentions, however, will only get us so far. Now it’s up to the state legislature to get it done without being distracted by dumb issues and petty politics -- and with an ever-growing pile of legislative proposals to sift through, that won’t be easy. The first days of the legislative session saw legislators dealing with the issues of sex education and student athletes. We’d argue these are issues that can be left to local communities to figure out on their own. It’s an election year, however, so chances are we’ll see a lot of political posturing over a lot of silly things.
We hope legislators will make passing a conservative budget the top priority for the state. That said, some spending is necessary -- years of lean budgets in a weak economy mean Arizona still has some work to do, particularly in the area of education. Ducey’s plan would restore the last $138 million of more than $317 million that was cut from the K-12 education account that provides schools with things like computers, books and buses.
Similarly, Lake Havasu City Rep. Leo Biasiucci is pushing a bill that would jump start a funding mechanism for state parks and local communities. Biasiucci introduced an appropriations bill that would set aside $5 million for the State Lake Improvement Fund, which fell to dismal levels in the years after the 2008 recession. Tourism-based communities like Havasu are small economic engines for the state, but they rely on SLIF money to develop and maintain the shorelines that are so popular with tourists, so restoring that account to pre-recession levels will ultimately pay dividends for Arizona.
Arizona has a lot on its plate for 2020. Ducey laid out his plan, and it’s a pretty good one. Now it’s the legislature’s turn to get it right.
-- Today’s News-Herald
I don't know about this. When our legislature spends time debating such pressing issues as the "Lemonade Bill" from last year there is little hope they will accomplish much this year as equally stupid bills are on the table.
