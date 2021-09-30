Lake Havasu City didn’t start with the London Bridge, but it certainly put us on the map. Havasu was a fledgling real estate development for about a decade before Robert McCulloch told the world of his plans to buy London’s famous sinking landmark and ship it across the world to an Arizona town few had heard of. When that happened, the world’s gaze quickly focused on Havasu, and people must have liked what they saw, because it started a building boom that never really stopped.
Today Lake Havasu City is home to 57,000 people, many of whom moved here because they were attracted to the laid-back Havasu lifestyle focused on outdoor recreation. The London Bridge helped open a lot of eyes to the potential that this community offered, and it continues to do so as one of Arizona’s top tourist destinations.
An interesting trivia note is that the London Bridge played a big role in the 1980s TV movie “Bridge Across Time” starring David Hasselhoff. The moviemakers probably didn’t know it at the time, but the name of the film couldn’t be more appropriate. The bridge is more than a physical span between two land masses. It connects disparate time periods and locales, giving people across generations some shared sense of community values.
London Bridge dedications have been celebrated by residents of Victorian-era London and mid-20th Century Arizona. And now we’re getting ready to do it again as we celebrate 50 years of the London Bridge in Arizona. Interestingly, the London Bridge is 190 years old —which means the “World’s largest antique” has now spent more than a quarter of its existence in Arizona.
In today’s News-Herald you’ll find a 64-page section full of information about the bridge and its origins. Truth is, there’s so much history and nostalgia associated with the bridge that we could fill hundreds more pages, but we hope you’ll find this keepsake edition a valuable information resource.
Many Havasu residents take the bridge for granted for much of the year, except perhaps for a nod during the London Bridge Days Parade each October. We’re glad to see the bridge getting some overdue appreciation, with dozens of events and celebrations planned throughout the month for the 50th anniversary. The kickoff is this morning at 10:15 a.m. — under the bridge’s arch, of course. If you have some free time, join your friends and neighbors in helping us usher in a month of celebrations. The London Bridge is the reason Lake Havasu City is the success story it is.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.