Mohave County is interested in serving as the location for the proposed National Garden of Heroes, a large park-like attraction to be located somewhere in the country.
It’s a worthy idea and Mohave County offers plenty of scenic and accessible federal land upon which to locate the proposed park.
President Trump, with an executive order, got the ball rolling last month. It could take years to complete the attraction, if ever.
The skepticism comes from recent months of unrest in this country during which monument toppling and damage became favored pastimes for protestors.
A national garden of heroes sounds excellent until someone raises the question of our time: Whose heroes?
Who would be in and who would be excluded? President Trump’s order contained an initial list of 31 names. They ranged from World War II hero Audie Murphie to First Lady Dolley Madison to educator and racial leader Booker T. Washington, along with a handful of presidents and black leaders.
Since monuments – and the history that accompany them — are not faring well these days, it’s hard to imagine widespread agreement on who should be included.
Pick wrong and the heroes garden could become the latest smash park.
A more compelling variation on the heroes garden is a park containing all the monuments removed because of political disagreements. It’s part of the overall plan, offering cities and states the opportunity to donate their newly stored, politically disfavored statues.
Many deserve display and study. Monuments too often are seen only as homage to a person or event. In fact, they are markers of history. When monuments are wiped away, the history is often equally denied or distorted.
In Germany, for example, Hitler’s suicide bunker is now paved over as a parking lot. This removed a gathering spot for neo-Nazis but it also made it easier for the world to forget or even deny the evil that came from the middle of Europe.
A park for the denied monuments would celebrate the whole of American history, its peaks and its blunders. The public would be inspired by the high points and learn from the mistakes not to repeat the bad parts.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.