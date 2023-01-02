Arizona has a lot of big issues that need to be tackled this legislative session, which starts next week. Water supplies, or rather the lack of them, loom large. School funding issues continue to need attention. There’s a lot of discussion but little effective action about what to do about the situation on the border. And there’s the matter of a state budget, which never gets enough eyeballs on it. We could go on.
And yet our legislators are again introducing bills dealing with topics that are better left to the courts, or to society in general.
Like in recent years, we’re already seeing bills aimed at gender identity.
One bill would require teachers to seek a parent’s written permission before using a child’s preferred pronouns in the classroom.
It’ll be interesting to see how these kinds of bill fare in a political system that isn’t governed by a single party, but just once we’d like to see a Legislative session focus on the things that actually matter to the business of running state government.
Perhaps that’s too idealistic, but we digress. Let’s stop trying to legislate identity.
Our lawmakers have enough to worry about.
