During last week's election forum held at Lake Havasu High School, each candidate for Lake Havasu City Council was asked whether they would consider lowering the property tax rate during years when valuations increase. Disappointingly, but not surprisingly, each of the candidates either declined to commit to lowering tax rates, or they gave vague, non-committal answers.
Look, we get it. It's a simple question with a not-so-simple answer. Nobody wants to make promises they can't keep, and these uncertain economic times mean it's very possible that local government agencies like the city will need to lean a little harder on property tax income if other revenues are threatened. Lowering the tax rate when times are good might mean raising it even higher later on when times are tough.
But that doesn't mean local politicians should be sitting on their hands, allowing the agencies they oversee to rake in the funds simply because property values are skyrocketing. Not without a lot of discussion, anyway.
Lake Havasu City's rate will stay the same this year, but the city is expected to collect $388,047 more than it did the year before thanks to rising property values and new construction.
It would be a relatively simple exercise for budget planners to calculate a slightly lower rate and give taxpayers a modest break.
Granted, the expected income gain from property taxes this year reflects a roughly 6 percent increase, which is barely keeping up with inflation, so the city's decision to keep the tax rate flat rather than lowering it is a defensible argument.
But it's absolutely an argument they should be forced to defend.
Each year, government agencies in Arizona that intend to collect more property taxes than they did the previous year are required by state statute to hold a truth-in-taxation hearing. In theory, the hearing gives taxpayers and voters a chance to weigh in before tax increases are approved. In practice, such increases (yes, keeping the tax rate the same amounts to an increase when home values are rising) are usually approved without much discussion.
It might be worth taking this process a step further by allowing voters to have more of a say on annual tax rate decisions. On the other hand, school bonds have shown us how that doesn't always work so well in certain communities.
Candidates for City Council pointed out during last week's debate that very few of the property taxes paid by homeowners in Lake Havasu City actually goes to City Hall. Much of it goes to other agencies, like Mohave County, the Lake Havasu Unified School District and Mohave Community College.
It's true that each of these agencies ought to consider lowering the tax rate unless they can prove a real need for a budget boost. Each of them, we suspect, can probably make an adequate case for more resources.
However, the size of the portion shouldn't determine whether the city does the right thing by taxpayers. Bottom line, there needs to be more discussion about rates. We shouldn't just assume that rates will always stay flat or rise. They can and should go down, too.
— Today's News-Herald
