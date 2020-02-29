Should Arizona community colleges be able to offer four-year degrees? A bill making its way through the state Legislature says they should. The proposal, should it become law, would address two of the bigger hurdles in attaining a bachelor’s degree in Arizona: access and cost.
Right now, the state’s three universities are the only public paths to a four-year degree in Arizona. For most students, that means moving to Tucson, Tempe or Flagstaff, though the schools have several campuses (including Lake Havasu City) in smaller cities around the state.
This centralized approach to education means extra living costs for anyone who doesn’t already reside near a university. Combined with tuition that may be several times as much as a community college, a four-year degree form a state university requires large financial and lifestyle commitments.
These are among the good reasons for expanding degree programs in community colleges. But it’s not a slam dunk.
First, as usual, is money. The bill would allow colleges to offer the bachelors’ programs, but it doesn’t require them to do so and it it offers no money either. Community colleges receive state funds but also impose property taxes. Establishing the programs would cost a lot. Almost half the states allow community colleges to offer four-year degrees but the number of those institutions who do so is relatively small.
Second is that access could still be a problem. Locally, Mohave Community College doesn’t offer every program at each campus. This can mean students travel between Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City or Kingman to take coursework. These are closer than any main university campus but hardly close.
Third is the structure. Arizona State’s Lake Havasu City campus offers four year programs and reduced tuition but student enrollment remains much lower than projections. Though the local campus has massaged its course offerings, it cannot offer the same broad scope of coursework as the main campuses.
It would be foolish for any college to build four-year programs and hope students need what’s offered.
This bill, even if it fails to pass, is important because it pushes forward a much-needed discussion in Arizona. The silos and imagined fiefdoms in higher education are longstanding and strong and need to go away.
The partnerships between universities and community colleges need strengthening to make acquiring a bachelor’s degree more efficient. This might mean,, for example, lower division coursework that is relevant to particular majors. It might mean more upper division classes available not just remotely, but in a local class setting with labs handled locally.
The universities and colleges need to leverage each other much more completely. That’s a key point in increasing the opportunities to obtain a four-year degree in Arizona.
— Today’s News-Herald
