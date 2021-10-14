Crude oil prices have been going up steadily, settling at more than $80 a barrel.
For most people, the biggest effect is the price of gasoline, also above last year’s level by almost a dollar a gallon.
The latter is a problem for households already hit hard by inflation on life’s necessities from food to clothing to housing. Higher prices for energy compound other price increase due to higher manufacturing and transportation costs.
U.S. producers haven’t ramped up production in a way they normally would when oil prices go skyward. If they did, U.S. energy output would lower gasoline prices and help settle volatile worldwide markets.
The reason for the reluctance is the Biden Administration’s energy policies, which seek to bury oil, gas and goal with regulations and taxes while incentivizing all energy that is green.
Sure, the Department of Energy could release extra oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This would help stabilize prices and it’s reportedly under consideration along with an idea to ban oil exports.
Neither would be helpful and an export ban would actually hurt by driving up prices overseas. Oil prices are set on global markets, not national ones.
The Biden group could put the pocketbooks of ordinary Americans above the lofty goals of the progressives by stepping back threats of regulation and extra taxation. If the focus were placed on sustainable production that recognizes economic swings, pump prices would go down at least some. More importantly, they wouldn’t go up dramatically.
The country needs oil production and the idea that green energy can replace oil immediately is a dream.
The Biden Administration needs to alter its course on energy or risk a return to the frenzied gasoline lines of the 1970s. Or worse.
— Today’s News-Herald
