A relatively small investment in improving traffic flow through Lake Havasu City has the potential to pay huge dividends.
The first three months of the signal synchronization system shows it still has a way to go to live up to its promise.
Arizona Department of Transportation crews set up the updated traffic management technology in late May at a cost of $229,000. It controls 20 traffic signals along a 13-mile stretch of State Route 95 from McCullough Boulevard South near SARA Park to London Bridge Road near the city airport.
ADOT said it would take about a month to fine-tune the system, which allows remote monitoring and adjustment along with trouble shooting and problem correction. It also staggers signal timing based upon the time of day.
The three-month test appears to be a mixed bag. Anecdotally, some drivers report giddily making it all or most of the way through town with nothing but green lights. Others say the system makes them see red…lights, that is.
The system is based upon one on SR95 in Prescott and Prescott Valley, which purportedly resulted in a 40% quicker drive time.
Asked recently by this newspaper whether it had any data on drive times since the SR95 installation, an ADOT official said no.
ADOT should get some data. It would be beneficial in assessing the program.
Not all towns are created the same. In Lake Havasu City highway traffic is complicated by several large cross streets that are often backed up, demanding more green time from the system.
An obvious concern is that if the new system isn’t fully dialed in during the summer, heavier winter traffic won’t benefit at all.
The improved traffic management system was long-awaited and holds the promise of much quick drive times. It needs to live up to that potential.
— Today’s News-Herald
