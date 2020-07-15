Lake Havasu City got another cruel reminder this weekend about just how punishing the desert heat can be. A teenage girl was on a hike with her family Sunday at SARA Park when she suffered a heat related emergency. Temperatures exceeded 110 degrees that day, and it didn’t take long for what should have been a fun family hike to turn tragic.
Each year, search and rescue groups respond to multiple calls about hikers lost in the desert, many of them suffering heat-related health symptoms.
We live in one of the hottest places on Earth, and it’s important to remember basic safety precautions when the mercury hits the triple digits.
Hiking during this time of year is generally a bad idea, but if you’re going to do it, you should start early in the day and bring plenty of water along. The fire department warns hikers to always carry a fully charged mobile phone, inform others of your hiking plans, and do a little research on your route before embarking on a trip so you don’t get lost.
This recent tragedy also brings to memory last year’s misfortune when a man left his toddler daughter in a car while he went to a friend’s house. When he returned, he found her unconscious in the vehicle, and she died a short while later. The father was recently sentenced to 16 years in prison for his fatal mistake. What a costly lesson, in more ways than one.
The desert heat demands respect. Don’t leave your children or pets in a car, even if the air temperature outside is relatively comfortable. The ambient air inside a car will become much hotter than it is outside.
Lake Havasu City residents are comfortable with the heat. At times, perhaps we’re a little too comfortable. It’s important to remember that hot temperatures can kill quickly without proper precautions. Havasu’s heat isn’t going away anytime soon. We’ll continue seeing triple-digit temperatures until October or later. Be smart in the hot weather, and stay safe.
— Today’s News-Herald
