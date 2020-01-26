If you’ve been trying to pay attention to the developments over sex education in Lake Havasu Schools, it’s understandable if you’re a little confused right now. Just as local school officials are trying to decide on the right policies and appropriate curriculum in Havasu schools, state legislators are trying to control the debate at higher levels. And while it appears the players are attempting to achieve the same ends, it also seems likely there could be some clash points when things finally get settled.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District has been reconsidering its approach to sex ed for quite some time. School board members voted in August to scrap the existing program, which was offered to students through a partnership with the Mohave County Department of Health. What they plan to replace it with continues to be a subject of debate, though the board seems closer to making a decision.
Meanwhile at the statehouse, Arizona legislators are occupying their time crafting their own policies about what students should be taught about the birds and the bees. Havasu’s Leo Biasiucci has introduced a bill that would ban sex education for students until they enter the fifth grade. A similar Senate proposal would not introduce sex education concepts until students are seventh graders. Biasiucci’s bill seems like it would square OK with the Lake Havasu district’s preferred approach, with some basic ideas, such as hygiene, taught to fifth graders. The Senate bill, however, could manage to send local school administrators back to the drawing board.
These bills have good intentions behind them, but it’s clear that sex education should be handled at the local level. We shouldn’t leave it up to politicians and bureaucrats in Phoenix to decide what our kids should be taught about such a sensitive subject, especially when it’s so obvious there are outside influences on both sides of the debate.
But the bills are in play, and the legislative session still has a while to go, and things could change dramatically or not at all during that time.
That’s why we think it’s best for the Havasu school district to wait out the legislative session before making any decisions. Keep the current sex education instruction in tact until then.
— Today’s News-Herald
