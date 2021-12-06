Today is the aptly named Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Eighty years after the Japanese attack that brought the United States into war,
The remembrance part isn’t optional. The attack lost 2,043 lives, the deadliest attack on America until September 11, 2001.
It may seem a completely different world now than it was in 1941. It’s not. Countries still stake out their interests aggressively. Military might remains a top measurement of world power. The gulfs between the haves and have-nots is wide, and even the most powerful of countries has vulnerabilities.
Both Dec. 7, 1941 and Sept. 11, 2001 demonstrated that.
Last week, the U.S. condemned China’s test of a hypersonic missile, a weapon that escalates tensions between the two counties and tests some resources of the new U.S. Space Force.
The advance in weapons technology raises the stakes on international relations and on the nuclear arms race. Unlike the Japanese navy in 1941, there’s no need for a mid-ocean stopover to unleash destruction.
The theme of this year’s remembrance is both sacrifice and peace. There are very, very few survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack still around, but their service along with the sacrifice of those killed and injured deserve the thanks of a nation.
Likewise, it’s important to celebrate the course of events that led the U.S. and Japan to become both strong allies and friends.
There’s no official theme marking the other important message of the day: Vigilance. It’s unsaid but embedded in the fabric of the day.
The best way to honor the sacrifice of Americans that day is to show that lessons were learned and the nation is stronger for them.
— Today’s News-Herald
