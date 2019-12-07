Casa Grande, the fast-growing city south of Phoenix, has made major news a couple of times in the past month.
One was a state report warning that Casa Grande doesn’t have enough assured water supply to warrant construction of many new homes planned for the city.
The other was a ceremony for Lucid Motors, which intends to build electric cars in Casa Grande and employ more than 2,000 people.
And they will live….where?
Another report came out about the time Casa Grande’s dry future was proclaimed by the state. The second report, from the Kyl Center for Water Policy, painted an equally waterless future for other cities around Phoenix, especially Buckeye, the fastest-growing city in the country.
The Kyl report focused on state law that allows developments to proceed and to assure long-term water supplies by participating in a groundwater replenishment district. The Central Arizona replenishment district, though, is running out of ways to replenish said groundwater.
Attempts to grab Colorado River are met with justifiable opposition (including the current attempt by Queen Creek to transfer water from the river in LaPaz County.) Drought-enforced use cutbacks will also thwart plans to use more Colorado River water for replenishment.
The Kyl report also suggested the replenishment district is a financial house of cards in danger of collapsing over high costs.
It also, by the way, suggested the state’s growing population would do well to move to areas where there is sufficient water.
We think the same thing. Lake Havasu City and other river communities are in a pretty good place for water entitlements. The city can even accommodate almost double its current population and the homes to house them. It just needs the jobs to attract those people.
Gov. Doug Ducey rightly applauded Lucid Motors’ plant in Casa Grande, just as he praised Grumann for an East Valley plant expansion recently.
Employment: 2,500. Neither the governor nor the Legislature decide where to place major employers. They can, however, craft policy that encourages large companies to locate in areas where there is water enough for commercial facilities and for employees’ homes.
This would be good business anyway. It would be good policy. It needed to happen about 20 years ago. It still needs to happen.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.