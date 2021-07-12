It’s possible to think somewhat nostalgically of the time back when State Route 95 through Lake Havasu City was two lanes and the traffic disruption caused by widening it to four lanes.
In old-timer speak, it was “back around the turn of the century.”
It was certainly long enough ago to warrant an update.
It’s a rough road, long overdue for a repaving.
It’s a highway that’s seen better days.
It’s also the only one we have. The only way in or out of Lake Havasu City.
Thanks are in order, then, that the state is budgeting some $46 million for a complete repaving of the highway from Lake Havasu City to Bullhead City. The bulk of the project, at $26 million will cover the cost from Lake Havasu City to Interstate 40.
Rep. Leo Biasiucci of Lake Havasu City led the effort to get the road work into the budget that began July 1. Sen. Sonny Borrelli was a co-sponsor.
When will it happen? That a great question. The work isn’t in the recently released five-year Department of Transportation plan, which came out before the budget is passed.
Biasiucci said he hopes some part of the work can begin in the coming year.
A good bet is that, money budgeted or not, it will take some continued nudging of ADOT by elected officials to get the work going within the next couple of years.
SR95 is really the only north-south route in the western part of the state. It bears a lot of traffic from the nearby population centers, not just locals. It should be a point of pride to the state, not an embarrassment.
It deserves a repaving sooner than later and we hope area officials continue to educate ADOT on the importance of this road.
— Today’s News-Herald
