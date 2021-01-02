For months, governments talked up the promise of a coronavirus vaccine as the key to ending the pandemic. The vaccine is now in production and is rolled out, at least to photo-ready and high level politicians and, we’re told, front line health workers.
Even relatively isolated Mohave County received, or plans to receive, some 7,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine before year’s end. That’s enough to take care of all but 979% of the county’s population. That, by the way, isn’t enough.
For all the hoopla, the vaccine rollout has thus far been a slow train wreck.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey promises to make it better through a new statewide coordination plan. That’s a good start in recognizing the problem.
All levels of government pretty quickly got on board with identifying priority groups. Since then, the public has been left to wonder, what’s the rest of the plan?
When will vaccines arrive and how the public will be notified of when and
where they can get it? Ducey’s new order addresses some of it, but not really the question of when and whether enough vaccine will be available.
Is the national distribution plan itself lacking? Or just the hard parts? It’s easy to identify health care workers and nursing home residents. It’s harder to find and tell Mr. and Mrs. Joe Average that they are, say, in group 1c and can go get vaccinated at these locations after this date. Sure, the plans are evolving and the vaccine is very new. The distribution plan, though, should have been formulated before the vaccine was even ready.
Some of the rest of the rollout won’t be pretty. Our guess is that state and local governments will first of all need to fight hard to receive the proper vaccine allotment. We hope federal, state and local officials will make a lot of noise very early about the shipments.
Secondly, the public shouldn’t wait for personal notifications of any kind. It will be kind of like the coronavirus tests, the availability of which was widely hailed but the particular places and times and costs were at times confusing.
The public has to seek out the knowledge, not wait for its delivery. Trust is a big item in the pandemic. Government needs to restore some. Government credibility will go up when it can assure citizens that vaccines will be delivered in a timely fashion, in the quantities needed and where, exactly, people can receive it.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.