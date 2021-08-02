Another school year begins today with the threat of coronavirus looming large. By now, students and teachers have become quite accustomed to rolling with the punches of the pandemic. And yet, this year it’s clear that our community is determined to ensure our kids have as close to a normal school experience as is possible.
Field trips, club activities and athletics will return to normal operations starting today. Unlike the previous two years, all students will begin the school year in person. There’s a lot of work ahead as students play catch-up and schools settle into new dynamics.
And yet, we’re still not out of the covid woods — the virus’ even-more-contagious delta variant has whipped up a predictable frenzy of worry, with many calling for a return to mask wearing, social distancing and government-mandated shutdowns. Thankfully, a little common sense and common courtesy — and a lot more people getting vaccinated against covid-19 — will make sure it stays that way. We’re glad to see that Lake Havasu City schools appear to have a pretty good plan for school reopening.
Quarantine will no longer be required for people who come into close contact with a case of covid, however the district will notify staff and students to self monitor if such a case has been found. Students and staff who test positive for covid or show symptoms will be required to quarantine.
Meanwhile, handwashing and sanitary behavior will still be front and center throughout the school day.
The district isn’t requiring students to wear masks -- it couldn’t if it wanted to, thanks to a new law banning school districts from enacting new face mask requirements. However, the district will make face masks available to anyone who wants to wear one, and students and staff still have the option to wear one if it makes them feel more comfortable.
Covid will continue to be in the headlines for months, and probably years. We have to learn to live with it. Our vaccination rate is creeping up -- very slowly, but surely -- and that’s a positive development.
The first day of school is usually a joyous, celebrated milestone. This year, thanks to a return to normalcy, it’s even more so.
— Today’s News-Herald
