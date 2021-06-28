Like the rest of the Western United States, Lake Havasu City was baked during last week’s heat wave. Unlike those other places, however, the high temperatures were just business as usual in Havasu. The mercury edged toward 122 degrees in Havasu, and most of us went about our day, maybe grumbling a little more than normal but otherwise unbothered. In a town like Lake Havasu City, which experiences triple digits for a majority of the days between May and September, it can be easy to lose respect for the extreme heat since it’s just part of life here. Lake Havasu City likes to call itself the hottest city in the U.S., and it still owns the record for the hottest temperature recorded in Arizona (128 degrees in 1994).There’s a certain pride that goes along with living here, knowing you can regale your far-flung friends and relatives with stories about hellish-sounding heat waves.
Longtime residents know not to travel without extra water in the car (not to mention an oven mitt to grab the steering wheel), and we tend to limit outside activities to the early morning and late evening this time of year.
However, it’s important to remember that heat kills. That’s why those other places experiencing the heat wave opened up cooling centers, to prevent heat-related deaths and illness as the oppressive temperatures dragged on. Such centers usually target vulnerable populations, often homeless people and the elderly, as they make use of large air-conditioned facilities and provide bottled water. Even Bullhead City and Kingman, which share climates similar to Havasu’s, opened up cooling centers. It’s unfortunate that Lake Havasu City ultimately didn’t make any facilities available this time around. It’s probably because in a town like Havasu, it’s unlikely that residents here don’t have access to air conditioning, so cooling centers generally aren’t well used when they are made available.
But that shouldn’t stop our community from opening the facilities. In fact, in past years Lake Havasu City prided itself on making city facilities available — all of the fire stations and other buildings with public access — for members of the public to sit indoors and take refuge from the sun. Those past efforts were only during regular business owners, but it was a welcomed addition during the heat waves of the past.
The city should restore this service during prolonged heat waves, and it should find a way to keep a facility open overnight, too — the Aquatic Center seems like a good candidate.
Air conditioning can fail. Lake Havasu City residents — particularly the more vulnerable populations among us — ought to know that they have place to go when the temperature reaches unbearable levels
— Today’s News-Herald
