With local home values skyrocketing, the big question is how long the rapid rise will last.
Will it end with a bubble burst? That’s unlikely locally or in many other places in the country owing to a need for an estimated two to five million new homes.
The Lake Havasu City market might lose some air from its balloon, though, as investor interest in short-term vacation rentals ebbs from its almost hysterical growth.
Whether that’s in a few months or a couple of years, there’s little agreement but many see it as a natural reaction to the buying frenzy that took place at the pandemic’s beginning and turned home sales into bidding wars.
The investor presence is large, estimated at up to a third of the buyers in the past 20 months. With interest money cheap, they’ve been able to bid up home prices. Lake Havasu City home prices jumped by about 27 percent to right at $450,000 in the year ending in July, according to the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors.
A lot was driven by demand from Californian seeking escape form that state’s pandemic restrictions while they enjoyed generous unemployment benefits.
Demand for vacation rentals is reportedly slackening, though slowly. It won’t disappear.
Overall, fewer vacation rentals would be a good thing for the community, adding the possibility of both more long term rentals and more purchasing options.
Homeowners – the ones who live in their homes – might be enjoying a wealth effect from rising prices but most see little advantage to selling because replacements are equally expensive.
A little bit of price deflation would be a positive for the housing market overall.
If nothing else, the rapidly escalating prices show homeowners that their homes are valuable and worth keeping in good condition. The weekend’s Home Show at the Aquatic Center offers a one-stop shop for doing just that.
For current homeowners, the best option may be staying put as prices rise. Upgrades, makeovers, furnishing changes and other improvements offer good potential return and also satisfaction and comfort. Because houses are homes, not just investments.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.