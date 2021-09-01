Lake Havasu City, like a lot of American towns, is in the midst of a chicken-and-egg game that has people wondering which came first, the workers or their homes? Havasu was already growing in population before the coronavirus pandemic, and the cost of housing was steadily creeping up each year — but the virus crisis brought a new urgency to the issue as it set off a new migration from more populous states. In places where an adequate supply of housing was a problem a year or two ago, it’s a big crisis now. Count Havasu among those communities seeking solutions -- and so far, they’ve remained elusive.
Today’s News-Herald is addressing the crisis in a multiple-day series of news stories that seeks to explore the reasons for the housing shortage, and how we might find our way out of it. The series begins today with several stories that explore the reasons for the shortage. Friday’s edition will look at what other communities have done to solve their housing shortages, and Sunday’s edition will identify some of the potential solutions people have suggested for our area. We hope it prompts some serious soul-searching and problem-solving within our community.
The housing crunch comes at a time when workers are more needed than ever. The coronavirus pandemic also saw Havasu’s tourism numbers grow to record levels, with more people vacationing here than ever before thanks to the area’s fairly loose covid-19 restrictions compared to the rigid restrictions of the Golden State.
It’s a mostly welcomed development, but it’s made clear that there aren’t enough workers to fill the jobs we have, and recruiting outside the area is tough when our wages can’t match the local rents.
Our city relies on a robust hospitality industry, but those workers are hard to find for several reasons -- including, notably, a lack of available housing for employees at the lower ends of the pay scale.
It’s enough of a problem that Mohave County has committed itself to leading conversations about the issue later this year. Supervisors hope to address affordable housing for the county in a roundtable discussion with local communities. Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter points out that economic development has the potential to transform our service-based economy into a more diverse one with higher paying jobs, but the county must first have the housing available for that potential workforce to occupy.
The county is on the right track — local leaders need to tackle this issue head on. And they need to engage with local developers, economic development agencies and jobs providers in an effort to think creatively about how Mohave County and Lake Havasu City can ensure there’s plenty of room for all of us.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.