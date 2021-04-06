Mohave County Supervisors are eager to have a good plan in place once the $41 million in federal stimulus money finally arrives.
What we’ve heard so far from supervisors should concern local taxpayers. A proposal by District 1 supervisor Travis Lingenfelter would evenly divide the money between the five supervisor districts.District 3 Supervisor Ron Gould says he could support that proposal, if each supervisor ultimately gets to decide how the money in their own districts is spent.
Yikes.
Without more guidance and oversight on the spending, it’s easy to see how this could turn into an $8 million slush fund for each supervisor. That’s a lot of money to chalk up to discretionary spending, and it ought to make all of us awfully uncomfortable.
That’s not to suggest Lingenfelter, Gould or any other supervisor has any intention of improper spending — on the contrary, it’s clear that this discussion was initiated in the spirit of getting taxpayers the most bang for their buck by spreading out the money in an equitable way.
But is it truly fair? The bulk of the county’s spending is already funneled to Kingman, thanks to the continued centralization of county operations, while infrastructure needs in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City tend to get ignored. If “fair” is a concern, then perhaps the Kingman district ought to get a much smaller share.
Anyway, supervisors already told us how they would prefer to spend extra income. It has been a few years, and Lingenfelter and Gould weren’t on the board at the time, but supervisors made a list of infrastructure projects they had hoped to fund using the remaining income from the quarter-cent sales tax that expired at the end of 2019. It was a pretty good list, with projects in each district — Importantly, it would have built new sheriff facilities to serve Havasu and Bullhead and a new home for the coroner and animal control in a new county complex. Unfortunately, supervisors later abandoned those plans to spend the money on the new county courthouse, which was running over budget. The courthouse is in Kingman, by the way.
County supervisors ought to return to the plan of a few years back and see if there’s anything that can be resurrected. That’s the fair way to spend taxpayer money.
— Today’s News-Herald
