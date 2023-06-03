Last week’s near drowning of an eight-year-old girl at London Bridge Beach was a tragic event — one that we wonder if it could have been avoided if Lake Havasu City had lifeguards patrolling certain swimming areas.
It has been several years since the City considered — but ultimately rejected — a suggestion to station lifeguards at popular swimming areas such as Rotary Park and London Bridge Beach.
It’s time to have that conversation again.
The problem is, it’s not clear that lifeguards at municipal beaches would do much to change the overall statistics on the lake. The deaths that have occurred on Lake Havasu, more often than not, involve boating accidents. It’s true that a few lifeguards probably won’t make much of a difference in such a big body of water. Still, it’s probably worth considering lifeguards for those areas where swimmers — especially young children —are known to congregate. Beyond that there are just too many miles of shoreline to patrol.
Additionally, city officials will have concerns about liability requirements and training that would be required for any lifeguards assigned to public swimming areas. (It’s a bit different than the Aquatic Center because the lake requires open-water certification and coordination with other government jurisdictions). That said, lifeguards shouldn’t be altogether discounted. They can be an important piece of the larger puzzle of improving safety on the lake.
We would like to see Havasu consider adopting a version of the pilot program started in Bullhead a few years ago. Bullhead hired certified lifeguards to patrol stretches of the river on personal watercrafts, looking for people who might need assistance — or people who might need a reminder about water safety.
A few lifeguards probably won’t make much of a difference in such a big body of water, but a force of trained volunteers on the water could be a game-changer.
Additional eyes on the water, especially on holidays and other high-visitation periods, could help increase response times and perhaps save lives during accidents when precious moments matter.
A volunteer group, something akin to Guardian Angels on the water, could supplement those law enforcement efforts. Meanwhile, keep talking. Lifeguards at beaches are a good idea, but keeping the conversation about lake safety going is even better.
