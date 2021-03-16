There is some community pride in knowing that Lake Havasu City is a designated metropolitan area.
Here’s an example, but bear with us: One can drive from our city through Las Vegas, Nevada, to around St. George, Utah, then cut over to the Arizona strip north of the Grand Canyon. It’s more than five hours of drive time and the quickest way on roads to get there. From there, drive southward to the north rim of the Grand Canyon. Total drive time, according to Google: 7 hours, 58 minutes.
At that point, you, along with vast stretches of sagebrush and rocks, are still in the Lake Havasu City Metropolitan Statistical Area.
The Lake Havasu City-Kingman MSA covers all of Mohave County. The MSA was designated some ten years ago. It has helped city government obtain transit money, such as for a couple approaches to bus service and some crosswalks in the city. It provides federal funds for other programs, too, such as community block grants to improve housing.
The federal government wants to remove the local MSA along with 143 others in the country, setting new criteria that MSAs must contain one city of at least 100,000 people.
Under the proposal, Lake Havasu City would revert to a micropolitan area, which offers less transit money and fewer funds for regional planning.
Overall, it would mean some loss funding. It’s hard to say the general public would really miss it, except those who can’t wait for the next plan for a failed city bus service.
There could be some advantages to the downsize, particularly because Lake Havasu City’s demographics wouldn’t be confused with the demographics of Mohave County as a whole.
A notable example is educational attainment rankings, which thanks to the MSA designation, identified “Lake Havasu City” as the area with the fewest college graduate percentage in the nation.
A closer look shows the city itself ranks as about average on college degrees but the county as a whole is very low.
For better or worse, numerous metropolitan rankings paint a picture of Lake Havasu City that is either especially good or especially bad but is, regardless, inaccurate because the city’s name represents county demographics as a whole.
But if the designation goes away, and you are standing on the north rim of the Grand Canyon, you won’t be in Lake Havasu City anymore.
— Today’s News-Herald
