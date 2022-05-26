Recent headlines illustrated a significant challenge faced by employers, as well as a glimpse of what can be done to solve the problem. Recent statistics show that Arizona is second in the nation for job resignations as workers look for greener pastures, in the forms of more opportunities and compensation.
Faced with this reality along with historically low unemployment rates and an ongoing labor shortage, local governments throughout Arizona are exploring ways to keep employees right where they are, instead of searching for a new career or working at a diminished rate because they feel undervalued.
Rural communities such as ours already have a difficult time attracting talent to our area, and many who were born and raised or otherwise live here are constantly looking for “a way out.”
However, most people who have established a career and other community connections do not want to leave the place they live.
But they need an incentive to stay, as well as the ability to pay their bills, support their families and have decent lives
Whether someone is in an entry-level position or has risen to the top of their field, all workers deserve to be treated with respect, which includes having a job with purpose and being paid what they deserve.
Failing to do so will see more workers abandoning their current jobs, leaving employers to try to find someone to fill the position, along with the training and new learning curve associated with hiring someone new.
If people can’t afford to live here, or can find a similar job elsewhere that provides an increase in their compensation, they will leave— regardless of how nice the area may be.
With that in mind, we encourage decision makers across the region to adapt the motto from the movie “Field of Dreams” — “if you pay them, they will stay.”
Even though that mindset won’t keep everyone from leaving, it will show employees they are valued and encourage a culture of retention rather than constant turnover and uncertainty, which is something neither workers nor those who hire and manage them want to experience.
— Today’s News-Herald
