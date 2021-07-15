There’s a bounty of new benefits available to the tourism industry in Arizona and the millions of dollars in grants available look custom made for the Lake Havasu City area.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday he’ll use more than $100 million in federal coronavirus relief money to stimulate the full return of tourism to the state.
The range of grants available is enormous. Grants can be used to stage events and festivals, national and international marketing and even update infrastructure such as at older golf courses needing more efficient irrigation methods.
Lake Havasu City’s tourism rebounded relatively quickly after the pandemic hit but Ducey noted the statewide displacement of thousands of workers around the state and a 41 percent drop in visitor spending in 2020 compared to the year before.
Obviously, groups such as Golakehavasu are prime candidates for the bulk of the spending as they coordinate marketing efforts and sometimes support staging of events.
That’s the softer side of the Visitor Arizona Initiative. The other part is assuring visitors to Arizona have a great time and want to return and tell their friends.
Event staging is an obvious tie-in. Golf course improvements make sense, too. The grants aren’t limited to these areas, though. Almost anything that enhances activity and recreational experiences seems to be an option.
Maybe it is time for some city trail system to take shape? Or someone is dying to add a mini-golf and play zone to a restaurant or elsewhere? Or, to really stretch it, how about that ziplilne down McCullough Boulevard?
The point is that very little seems to be off limits as long as it’s related to outdoor recreation and activities, though the grants are unlikely to be awarded on the basis of just a good idea.
There’s more information available online, including a way to apply for the grants, at http://tourism.az.gov/grants.
At least one thing about the grants is certain: No one who doesn’t apply will get one.
— Today’s News-Herald
