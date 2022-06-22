This past month a fire near Prescott pushed toward a residential area by 20- to 30-mph winds. A similar blaze in 2018 came even closer to the subdivision north of Prescott Valley.
Seeing the results of a driver’s carelessness in this way should give everyone pause, to not toss cigarette butts or other senseless acts.
Yet, it should come as no surprise.
We often hear people say they did not know about the fire restrictions, which presently are in the Stage II category.
For those of us who have lived in Northern Arizona more than one year or season, it is easy to see that May and June of any year have the lowest amount of precipitation annually — nothing, nada, zip. This is when the weeds and grasses have turned from a pale green to brittle yellow or brown.
It also is when, historically, many areas often experience dry lightning from passing storms (little to no precipitation, such as this weekend) and wildfires — small and large — coupled with governments and agencies declaring red-flag warnings as well as fire bans.
As Lake Havasu City residents, it's easy to think we can ignore most of these warnings from the comfort of our low-desert surroundings. There are few trees here, and not much vegetation period. But there's enough brush along the Colorado River Valley to warrant concern — in fact, last month's Lost Lake Fire near Parker was California's biggest fire of the year so far at 5,000 acres.
Currently, open flames — campfires, charcoal grills or any fires with wood, charcoal or coal — are illegal; smoking is prohibited except inside enclosed vehicles or designated areas; don’t park over tall weeds, your hot vehicle can spark a fire; welding is prohibited, except by permit; and shooting firearms is illegal, except during lawful hunts or at an approved shooting range.
And, use of explosives, such as for permitted mining activities, and fireworks are illegal. Yes, some stores sell fireworks to make a buck but these patriotic devices are illegal to use here. Go figure. Luckily, firefighters have been able to get to recent fires quickly and extinguish them. Through the shock of it all comes a lesson: the fire bans and restrictions are not only for campers and people visiting the forest.
Fires can ignite from a lawn mower throwing sparks off a rock; dry grasses can catch fire from a tossed cigarette butt; a driver unknowingly dragging a chain behind their vehicle can create spot fires; and common tasks around the home are cautioned or are by permit only.
As we move toward the Fourth of July, it all comes down to the mantra we all hate to hear: ignorance is no excuse. For more information, call or visit your local fire station.
— Today's News-Herald
