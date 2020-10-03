With the 39th running of the International Jet Sports Boating Association World Finals, things have taken a turn for the normal in Lake Havasu City.
There’s an October buzz in the air with most of it coming from personal watercraft racers fine tuning their game for the IJSBA finals. The event runs through next weekend when the top classes run and attract the most fans.
Fans? In the bleachers? In locked down 2020? Yep. Not even college football and most of the NFL do that yet.
The public is welcome to watch the races. Admission is free, though there are parking charges of up to $20 next weekend. That’s normal. That’s a good feeling.
As this is written, IJSBA said it was still evaluating the removal of Mayor Cal Sheehy’s mask mandate. Before its web site went down, it said IJSBA was still enforcing Covid-19 protocols and looking at temperature checks but no mask requirements in the pits as long as social distance is maintained.
October clearly isn’t back to normal, but the IJSBA event makes it feel that way. October is the traditional kickoff of an events season that runs seven months or more. This year, the IJSBA World Finals stand pretty much alone as the major recurring event.
Maybe the cancellation of the city mask mandate will quickly resuscitate some of those on hold. Or not, since large events take a lot of time and coordination.
Regardless, there are still some strong events on the tourism bureau’s website, including a UTV world championship race at Standard Wash trail concluding next weekend. There’s also a First Friday downtown, Grace Arts Live productions, a tactical air show on the 15th through the 18th, and several others.
Since it’s 2020, we imagine there will be adjustments to the events.
Regardless, they feel normal.
Still, with 200,000 deaths and some seven million cases of coronavirus in the United States, things aren’t quite like Octobers past. The illness trends are pretty good locally, though.
It’s possible to both celebrate normal activities and to be a bit cautious. The end of the mask mandate still carried a warning that masks are proven to be effective in slowing the virus.
The IJSBA finals offers a chance for Lake Havasu City to show how to run large public events in a safe manner.
— Today’s News-Herald
