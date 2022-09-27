The IJSBA puts on a great world championship on Lake Havasu each year. It could be even better if the local community were better engaged.
The IJSBA is the sanctioning body for personal watercraft racing. Almost all of its past 40 championships have been held on Lake Havasu.
The world finals bring together competitors from dozens of nations in what has been ballyhooed as the largest international sports gather outside of the Olympics.
Aside from racing, the event features a parade of nations, freestyle exhibitions in Bridgewater Channel and several other events leading up to the last race on Sunday.
As with any long relationship, the one between the city and IJSBA could use a bit of rekindling of the flame.
The event attracts a lot of locals as fans. But the crowds would swell — making all the vendors happy — with a little promotion.
IJSBA may assume that everyone knows what goes on at the world finals. They don’t, and IJSBA doesn’t often make it easy to find out. Though the organization does a good job of posting schedules for its daily races, it didn’t provide strong information for those considering going to watch.
Less public money is used these days to support the races.
That doesn’t leave money for local promotion. On the other hand, it doesn’t take much to issue regular press releases, proactively providing solid information.
However strong the attendance this year, we think it could be a lot higher with a little marketing and promotion in the local area. It’s an event that deserves to reclaim its top spot among events in the city.
Meanwhile, we hope you’ll consider this your notice that there’s some great racing action happening on the lake in the coming week. It begins on Saturday and continues through the following weekend. See you out there!
