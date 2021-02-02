President Biden said the previous-previous administration – the one led by President Obama – got immigration wrong.
Biden must feel pretty sure he’s got it right now since he’s steamrolling the issue with executive orders and directives and capped by an immigration bill for Congress that has no chance of bipartisan support.
This country has needed comprehensive immigration reform for at least two decades. Congress needs to handle it. They haven’t.
This leaves the door open for the executive branch to do its thing, whatever that may be. Biden’s initial moves mostly undo President Trump’s orders. He removed the soo-called Muslim travel ban, stayed deportations, gave new hope to the so-called dreamers, halted money headed for the wall on the southern border and put a delay on deportations. The latter action was put on hold by a federal judge.
The proposed immigration is even broader, though it is more a bouquet to the Democratic cheering section than a real comprehensive immigration solution. It offers pathways to legal residency for many of those in this country illegally, seeks to reunite families, ends backlogs for green cards and expands employment protections.
The bill, as outlined, also says border protection and enforcement initiatives are essential parts of the plan. Yet it reads as an afterthought.
President Trump’s border wall is one of the iconic images of his presidency. It symbolized enforcement and security. It symbolized doing things in the right order: Secure the borders first so no illegal immigration is taking place. Then do something about those who are already here.
Biden has it backwards and that’s the reason his bill has little chance of success. It’s hard to say if Trump’s comprehensive immigration plan would’ve fared any better in Congress since he never presented one.
Arizonans know that security has to come before granting residency to those here illegally. Liberalizing residency requirements would be an open invitation to millions to try to get across the border, no matter the cost of paying Coyotes or risking death in the desert crossing.
Biden’s playing to his base with his immigration moves so far. The country deserves better. The Biden Administration is savvy enough to understand the need for more enforcement balance in his legislation.
Quoting the Statue of Liberty won’t suffice as the law of the land.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
"President Trump’s border wall is one of the iconic images of his presidency." You mean the wall that "MEXICO WILL PAY FOR?" The wall that after billions of dollars advanced by less than 2% during that four year reign of error? The wall that he stole money from our military to line the pockets of his friends?
Walls don't work, but increased enforcement is needed combining technology with boots on the ground.
It is time to stop punishing those brought here as children who have proven their allegiance to our nation by becoming good citizens, members of our military and overall a benefit to our nation.
President Biden - the president elected by the American people - is working hard to give hope to everyone by pushing for a better nation. If that includes a realistic pathway to citizenship so be it.
