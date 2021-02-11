Managers of President Trump’s second impeachment trial are doing a heckuva job illustrating just how frightening the situation was for the lawmakers and anyone else in the capitol building on the afternoon of Jan. 6. Honestly, they haven’t had to do much. Videos of the attack, some of them very graphic, showed just how chaotic and emotional the events on the ground were.
The Democrat House managers have succeeded in making the case against every single person who participated in the attack on the capitol. Those people deserve everything that’s coming to them via the U.S. justice system.
The impeachment trial’s main point, however, that Trump is responsible for the mob violence, is unconvincing.
What the House managers haven’t done well is directly connect Trump to the criminal acts of the crowd. Yes, the former president has made plenty of inflammatory statements.
Yes, we can assume much of the crowd was whipped into a frenzy by his continued insistence that the election was being stolen from them.
Trump has the right to voice those opinions. Free speech, no matter how ugly or wrong-headed it might be, is free speech.
The impeachment trial could have a chilling effect on what politicians can say in the future. The punch line, of course, is that shutting up politicians might not be such a bad thing. But the reality is that our lawmakers have the constitutional right to make controversial statements. That right needs to be preserved to protect the First Amendment.
Except in narrow cases as defined by the Supreme Court, incendiary language like the kind Trump is known for is still protected speech.
It is clear that Trump’s words won’t rest well in the court of public opinion. The history books will always connect the former president to the crimes that took place on Jan. 6, 2021. But words alone shouldn’t be enough to successfully convict a president in an impeachment trial.
The burden of proof is on the Democrats managing the case, and if they’re unable to make a direct connection — to show that Trump had a hand in the violence of that day — they need to drop this political charade.
— Today’s News-Herald
