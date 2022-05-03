There’s no shortage of commentary about the Supreme Court’s leaked opinion that is likely to overturn Roe-versus-Wade, so we’re not going to pile on in this space. Anyway, it’s unlikely that anyone will be swayed by an argument for or against abortion — all sides are so passionate, and so entrenched, that talking about the issue only fans those flames.
However, it’s worth noting that for all of the attention abortion gets, the foster care system is woefully neglected. Theoretically, a good foster care system should be a proper alternative to abortion. The reality, however, is that there are simply too many kids in the foster care system and too few families willing to take them on.
That needs to change.
As of April 2021, there were 13,400 children in foster care in Arizona, according to the Tempe-based nonprofit Arizonans for Children. Worse, hundreds of those kids are from Lake Havasu City, but many of them are sent to far-flung corners of the state, uprooting them from familiar environments and social structures, because there aren’t enough local families providing foster care. If you’d like to help change that, visit dcs.az.gov/foster to get information about how to become a foster family, or better yet, how to begin the adoption process.
The average child spends two to five years in the foster care system before being adopted, according to the Department of Child Safety.
Abortion is a nasty subject no matter what side of the debate you find yourself on. We should all agree that the more alternatives we can make available, the better.
The foster care system should be a pretty clear solution. But it needs much more attention, financially and politically, so that kids in the system aren’t neglected and forgotten about.
We should all be able to agree that all children deserve the opportunity for a happy, healthy home environment.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.