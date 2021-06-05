It appears Arizona lawmakers decided to end their vacation early and will be back on the job this week. With any luck, they’ll hammer out a budget that could win the approval of Gov. Doug Ducey in the nick of time before the fiscal year ends in a little more than three weeks.
If history is any guide, the work will be completed at about the last minute, the budget will win passage and the legislators will head for home with few lawmakers and almost no citizens understanding what was passed.
As bad as that sounds, it’s the sunny-side-of-the-street view. After all, if the Legislature couldn’t pass a budget in a session that started more than five months ago, what are the chances over the next few weeks?
Legislative leaders and de-facto apologists blame Ducey for the delay because of his proposal for a flat state income tax that would reduce taxes for almost everyone. The delays prompted Ducey to then veto all bills and threaten to veto more until the budget passes.
Spitting match ensues.
The delays are more complicated than the tax and the vetoes, though. The budget this year is hugely affected by more than $16 billion in extra federal stimulus dollars. There are questions not only about the best way to distribute but how the extra distributions affect state spending on those programs.
Almost half the stimulus money is earmarked for education. Does that mean the Legislature can reduce state spending on education by, oh, a few billion dollars because the feds have already picked up the tab?
Tough questions, all the way around. Tough enough that even the most thick-headed should recognize the need to get going on the issues at the beginning of the session, not the end.
The backwards process in which the Legislature deals with all kind of pet issues early in the session, leaving the budget to the end, is fundamentally, structurally flawed.
Proper leadership should require either earlier drop-dead times for non-budget issues or breaking the session into two parts: One for the budget and one for everything else such as voting, abortions, gender issues, ballot audits and the rest.
It’s backwards now and it’s wrong. It’s on the legislators themselves for repeating the problem every year and, ultimately, it’s on the voters who permit it.
— Today’s News-Herald
