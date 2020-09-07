It’s Labor Day. In many places, the day serves as one of those excuses to take a three day weekend and enjoy one last hurrah of the summer. This year, of course, is a little different. In many places it’s hard to tell the weekends from the weekdays, with many people out of work because of the persistent pandemic. That’s true in Havasu too — the most recent data shows Mohave County’s unemployment rate at about 12.5 percent — but things could d be a lot worse here. Interestingly, it’s holidays like Labor Day — a day that is supposed to celebrate the American worker — that has kept Havasu’s economic engine running. The hospitality industry is king here, which means many Havasu workers spent this weekend ensuring that all those vacationers got to enjoy their three-day break.
Actually, tourism has been running strong on the Coloardo River all summer long, a fact that keeps hands wringing at the Mohave County Health Department. For better or for worse, all those people have kept our local economy from taking a swan dive.
In Lake Havasu City, Labor Day is a day of thanksgiving.
If you’re punching a clock today, know that you’re in good company. It’s a sacrifice we make knowing that Havasu’s reputation as a destination for rest and relaxation has helped ensure we’ll thrive in the good times and stay afloat during the bad ones.
If you’re lucky enough to get the day off — or better, if you’re enjoying your retirement — be sure to thank a worker today.
— Today’s News-Herald
