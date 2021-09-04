Tomorrow is Labor Day. In many places, the day serves as one of those excuses to take a three day weekend and enjoy one last hurrah of the summer. Labor Day, however, is a day that Havasu goes to work.
It’s holidays like Labor Day — a day that is supposed to celebrate the American worker — that has kept Havasu’s economic engine running. The hospitality industry is king here, which means many Havasu workers are spending this weekend ensuring that all those vacationers got to enjoy their three-day break.
They keep our economy humming, despite the occasional frustrations caused by increased traffic and noise.
Employers in Havasu, particularly in the hospitality industry, are grateful to have a workforce they can rely on to cater to all those visitors. That’s probably especially true this year, as job openings appear to have outpaced the number of people available to fill them. With an unemployment rate hovering around 7.5 percent, anybody who wants a job in Lake Havasu City can find one — or more.
In Lake Havasu City, Labor Day is a day of thanksgiving.
If you’re punching a clock this weekend, know that you’re in good company.
It’s a sacrifice we make knowing that Havasu’s reputation as a destination for rest and relaxation has helped ensure we’ll thrive in the good times and stay afloat during the bad ones.
If you’re lucky enough to get the day off — or better, if you’re enjoying your retirement — be sure to thank a worker today.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.