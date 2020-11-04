Arizona took a hard left on election day, gifting Joe Biden with a majority vote and sending a second Democrat to the U.S. Senate. That’s the most obvious takeaway from a ballot count that continued Wednesday.
Mohave County, if anything, went the other way, giving Donald Trump some 74% of the vote and a whopping 50% margin over Biden, based on early Wednesday counts. The tallies showed Mohave as a red island in a sea of pink and blue counties.
Mohave County also went against the tide in rejecting Prop. 208, a school funding measure that taxes wealthier residents. The proposition appeared to have passed in the state.
The Prop. 207 vote was telling, though, as Mohave County voters approved the recreational marijuana initiative by about the same margin as the rest of the state. Similar measures passed in three other states and included Republican strongholds. Red is a color of libertarianism as much as conservatism.
Based on available returns, Lake Havasu City’s voter turnout was the highest of the large county cities at around 75%. That’s a credit to the engagement of residents and their investment in the election.
Not surprisingly, Paul Gosar easily won re-election to the U.S. House. Also cruising to easy victories were state Sen. Sonny Borrelli and state Reps. Leo Biasiucci and Regina Cobb
With Democrats gaining in the Legislature and apparently holding the House majority, those four have their work cut out for them. It’s not far-fetched to say they are the best, maybe only, chance for the bright red interests of Mohave County to be represented at the state and federal level.
Maricopa County’s large urban population clearly moved the political pendulum, but the rural counties, aside from Mohave and smallish Greenlee, aren’t as red as they were four years ago.
This means the lines are drawn less cleanly between urban and most rural political interests. This means these four elected officials from this area will need strong local support and a ton of resourcefulness to be effective.
Mohave County isn’t an island but in some political respects it needs to realize that it may well be one, at least if the vote trend holds.
Our pathetic county remaining staunchly RED is not a good thing.
