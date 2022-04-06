As Americans watch the fiscal battles underway in Washington, eyes here are turning to the Arizona Legislature, which is grappling with its budget — as it does every year.
One topic that lawmakers are facing, either actively or as a 900-pound gorilla in the gallery, is that of education.
An effort to push more financing toward K-12 — Proposition 208 — passed in the General Election but failed in the courts. It sought to add a tax of about 3.5% to high-wage earners. It was to be for the purpose of funding educational programs.
Since Prop. 208 is gone, lawmakers will certainly be under the microscope when budget negotiations come around. The question is, “What happens now?” The simple answer from legislators is that they will continue to do their best. Knowing that is the case, we are reminded of a little history of education in the U.S. and Arizona, including over the years No Child Left Behind, inflation funding, sudden-growth funding and, of course, budget cuts; thus, it is easy to see that the Arizona education system needs reform, not Band-Aids.
What shape that takes remains to be seen.
Popular among past ideas were to increase funding, require strict spending guidelines for districts, and to improve outcomes and graduation rates. Keep in mind that Arizona ranks low on the spending on education, compared to other states; however, performance is somewhere in the middle.
Is more money the answer? Considering that money is only one leg of the table, it cannot be ignored. And, because the state’s economy is improving to the point where the notion of additional taxes is not a deal-breaker, all proposals should be put on the table.
Providing more money does not by itself guarantee a better system, but is equally clear that schools across the state would be able to improve outcomes given additional resources. And, while lawmakers remind us how much they’ve done for education in the past few years, we’re reminded of the Great Recession cuts that have not been replaced. We just pray the politics here do not mirror those in Washington. If our future and concerns are kicked like a can down the road, the question changes to “if not now, when?”
—Today’s News-Herald
