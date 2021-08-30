While Democrats and Republicans argue about whether Arizona’s a red or blue state, it’s increasingly clear that our future lies in the voting choices of independents.
The most recent numbers from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office show the organized parties (that’s Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians) all saw drops in registration between the general election and the end of June. The number of voters who don’t identify with any party, however, has risen by 52,941 since November.
It’s a trend we’ve seen grow over recent election cycles, but the last few years in particular have really highlighted the division between the parties and the disdain held for them by some of their more moderate members. As long as parties cater to their extreme wings,parting s moderate members will continue to drop out. And that’s not good for anyone. Want compromise in Phoenix? Want to get anything done in Washington? Good luck.
In many cases, independent voters ought to reconsider their registration choices.
Independents are arguably some of the most passionate voters because they’re making their voices heard, with their registration, that they don’t like the directions their parties were heading.
But rather than dropping out, imagine if they could channel their collective passion into improving and changing the parties they felt once represented them.
Many independent voters appear to be citizens who are disenfranchised by the deepening extremes of the party system rather than voters who truly don’t identify with a political mindset. Rather than abandoning a system they feel no longer represents their views, those former Republicans and Democrats should take it as a call to action to get re-involved in the political parties. Independent voters can become a voice for the voiceless and lead their former parties back to their centrist roots. All of us — Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Independent, Green — should support candidates who commit to a spirit of bipartisanship and compromise, and party leaders who don’t make stupid comments in an attempt to divide their constituents.
An invigoration of independent voters might be the prescription our broken political system needs.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.