Tomorrow is Indigenous People’s Day. After years of being recognized by local and tribal communities and some states, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation in 2021 creating a new holiday to celebrate Native American history and culture.
It’s a welcome development, even though we’ve long argued that the federal government doesn’t need more excuses not to work.
Native Americans do deserve the recognition. It’s important to celebrate and reflect on our history – and in a state like Arizona, the role Native Americans have played in shaping our present can’t be understated.
So don’t stop with a token observation. How about a bill that calls for better curriculum in schools and encourages public education programs on Native Americans and their place in history?
Holidays are a symbolic, feel-good gesture, but they’re ultimately meaningless. We could do a lot more good by finding additional ways of recognizing people who deserve their time in the spotlight.
