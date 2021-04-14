If there’s anything in President Joe Biden’s vast infrastructure plan that Lake Havasu City residents ought to get excited about, it’s his proposal to spend $100 billion to connect every American to affordable high-speed internet.
The past year has shown us just how important a good internet connection is to our daily lives. Even as the world started shutting down all around us, many were able to keep working thanks to video communication services. Our kids used those same tools, and several other internet-based services, to keep learning even though school campuses were closed. The pandemic made it clear that reliable internet is a necessary utility for modern life, just like electricity, water and sewer services.
And yet, we’re skeptical that Biden’s plan will actually reach the rural places where it needs the most attention. Havasu residents have heard a lot of lip service about improved internet service in Mohave County over the years, and yet Lake Havasu City remains at the mercy of a single private company that hasn’t done much to improve the state of local internet accessiblity (despite raising local rates by substantial amounts.)
Cnet reports that despite billions of federal dollars spent on encouraging broadband providers to connect rural communities, the digital divide is as stark as ever. The US Government Accountability Office says the federal government spent $47.3 billion to get infrastructure to hard-to-reach rural communities across the country between 2009 and 2017. Clearly, whatever the federal government was doing hasn’t worked all that well.
The finer details of Biden’s plan aren’t yet clear, but one big difference seems to be its focus on offering funding to local communities to build their own internet networks. That seems like a pretty good solution for Mohave County and Lake Havasu City, where we’ve had success on similar issues in the past.
In the 1980s, when over-the-air television service was hard to get because of our distance from Phoenix, Mohave County residents voted for a special property tax to fund local TV service. It was an innovative solution, and a similar bootstrap approach could work for internet as well. Unfortunately, those kinds of initiatives have been met with criticism and pushback by private industry, who say networks backed by taxpayer dollars amount to unfair competition.
In a perfect world, they’d be right, of course. Taxpayers generally shouldn’t fund competition for private industry. But one good wind storm in Lake Havasu City will show you that private providers have not measured up, and without any competition, that’s unlikely to change anytime soon.
We hope Biden’s plan does devote funding for local communities to build their own high-speed internet services, and we hope Lake Havasu City is able to take full advantage of it.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
WOW! What a concept - affordable, reliable, broadband in LHC!
