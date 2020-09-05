Gov. Doug Ducey extended the expiration dates for driver licenses to ease some of the backlog at the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division. A better way to ease the backlog would be to fully reopen MVD offices around the state.
For months, MVD has operated on a beefed up online system and an appointment-only arrangement.
It’s not working well enough. It’s time for the state to follow some of its own guidance for the reopening of private businesses to get state offices reopen, particularly.
The appointment setting requires a phone call, which typically goes something like this: “Your call is important to us. You are number 237 in line…” People give up.
In Lake Havasu City, at least, the MVD office allows people trying to make appointments to stand in a separate line to talk to a clerk about setting a future appointment.
Anecdotally, at times the combination of people waiting to set appointments and for their actual appointments mean dozens of people are in line or waiting. Most chairs are gone. Distancing is uncertain.
It’s a counter-productive arrangement that is more than a frustration and major inconvenience. There are legal issues for those whose licenses and registrations are delayed We’ll take authorities’ word on a national law enforcement database that captures the extended expiration date of licenses.
We hope the same goes for federal agencies and financial institutions and all the others who insist on unexpired identification.
We hope the same goes for vehicle registrations and renewals, which is done almost exclusively online and has its own delays.
The many new residents in the state have a limited time to switch vehicle registrations and licenses. What about them?
The MVD is the single state agency that requires in-person interaction at some point. It services millions of vehicle registrations and licenses.
If gyms and bars can reopen when meeting certain safety criteria, why can’t a state agency? It should. Take a cue, for example, from medical offices where people sign in and then wait in their cars until called.
All those extended license expirations may ease a backlog right now but will create an equal one next year. MVD should be at the forefront of Arizona reopenings.
— Today’s News-Herald
